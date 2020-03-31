More than just a WordPress slider

SLIDER REVOLUTION 6 More than just a

You'll be able to create anything you can imagine, not just amazing, responsive sliders. Sliders Stunning visual elements such as sliders & carousels Hero Eye-grabbing hero sections that stand out Websites Whole websites that could win you awards Content Full web pages that glue visitors to the screen Media Rich and dynamic content your clients will LOVE Without writing a line of code. In a matter of minutes. Using any type of media you want.

Great effects and a lot of inspiration I often use Slider Revolution for customer projects where I want to achieve special optical effects that I could not achieve with any other program I know or only with a lot of programming effort. The many templates keep bringing me new ideas. Gerhard Jager Slider Revolution has been an awesome addition to my design arsenal I’ve enjoyed Slider Revolution. It allowed me to take my design capabilities to a greater level, so I’m beyond satisfied and my client is as well. Tim Williams

Your secret weapon to creating responsive WordPress sliders, web pages & stunning visuals even with zero experience. You can now dazzle your clients with jaw-dropping responsive designs that look amazing on any device. No coding required.



Exceed even the most unrealistic expectations with special effects, animations and impressive designs. All at your fingertips in our drag-and-drop intuitive editor.

Bridge the gap between what clients want

You know when a client shows you a million-dollar website and says "I want one just like that, but better"? Slider Revolution is THE cutting-edge WordPress plugin for today's sky-high web design demands. Packed with sleek features, it can turn boring and static designs into visually-grabbing, responsive websites with just a few clicks.

The drag-and-drop editor you didn't dare dream of The Slider Revolution editor was built to save hours or even days of work on every project.



The new interface comes with intuitive options categories. You’ll know exactly where you can find what you need at all times, so you can implement your creative vision with just a few clicks.



The speed of production will make your clients marvel at the how fast you can deliver fully-polished, stunning visual work.

200+ templates to get you started on your responsive content These customizable templates are NOT just for WordPress responsive sliders, but also for hero sections, web pages and other content elements.



You’ll able to create everything a pro can do without writing a line of code.



Once you open your eyes to the immense possibilities our template library offers you, you'll never have to deal with the limitations of an average WordPress slider plugin ever again.

2000+ element library to turn your raw ideas into stunning visuals You've got a royalty-free media library at your fingertips all included in this cutting-edge WordPress slider plugin—



Background images, videos, object PNGs, font icons & SVGs, premade layer groups and many more!



Just point & click to turn any cookie-cutter element on your page into a visual force with great aesthetics AND excellent functionality.

25+ add-ons to make your creative vision come to life Slider Revolution's add-on library is your secret trick to big visual impact. You get more fine control while adding dynamic content to sites quickly and efficiently.



The variety of options gives you complete freedom to show powerful ideas in an engaging way, with zero technical knowledge needed.



This alone will raise the status of your work in the eyes of your clients.

1 on 1 Customer Support to handhold you every step of the way You get 24/7 access to our highly-qualified customer support team, no matter what timezone you live in.



They are always there to answer your questions and send you the right documentation whenever you need guidance.



Enjoy our quick and efficient team of support wizards, highly appreciated by 7+ million users who gave us a 4.7/5 rating on CodeCanyon.

Express 1-Click Updates directly from our update servers Be the first to receive updates and get instant access to the latest special effects in Slider Revolution.



With just 1 click, you get to explore new ways to turn every element into a magical visual experience.



Flawlessly responsive carousels and slides are already old news to us. We make sure to bring the hottest trends at your fingertips, so you'll always stay ahead of everyone else in the industry.

Here are some wonderful and surprising ways

you can use Slider Revolution to turn any

web page from Meh to Wow …

Hero Sections Create hero sections that instantly grab attention. Pro-Level Websites Put together pro-level web pages in minutes. Hypnotizing Sliders Create responsive sliders & carousels that hypnotize.

Social Media Show videos & images from SM platforms. Special FX Add layers of special effects to any type of media. High-End Design Build award-worthy responsive websites for your clients.

Rich Content Build rich & dynamic content that never gets ignored. Visual Freedom Get total freedom over every element on your page. Pump It Up Pump up boring visual elements such as forms & CTA buttons.

Slider Revolution is the combo you

never thought possible You won’t need multiple apps to bring your creative vision to life anymore. You have everything you need rolled into ONE WordPress slider plugin. Design Freedom You get the endless FREEDOM

Photoshop gives you,

with a much shorter and

easier learning curve. The WOW Factor You get the WOW-FACTOR

After Effects delivers,

all included into the most

powerful WordPress editor. Engaging Content You get the wild ENGAGEMENT

Adobe Flash provided,

but you can use any type of

media any way you want.

Fantastic support Fantastic support from Themepunch, both pre and after sales. Kashif was kind enough to help me with both a plugin I’d purchased, and questions about one of their other plugins. I’d highly recommend anything made by Themepunch.



Slider Revolution has to be hands down the most value for money plugin for WP – the features and add-ons are incredible! toniolivier Super versatile and highly functional Great plugin. Super versatile and highly functional. And the customer service and support is excellent. Quick response time, courteous and professional. Thank you Stan for all your help. Ess355

“We couldn’t find a tool that could do everything we wanted.

So we created Slider Revolution.” Moritz Praetorius, founder @ Themepunch Meet the team behind Slider Revolution Moritz Praetorius Krisztian Horvath Dirk Gavor How did Slider Revolution come to life?

We initially built it for our own needs. We just couldn’t find a slider plugin that could do everything we wanted, so we were forced to waste time on research and learning how to use multiple tools.



So the team here at Themepunch created Slider Revolution and kept adding features to follow our growing needs—and our bold ideas!



Now we use it on all our websites and can’t imagine living without it. That’s why we constantly update it to match the latest trends and quality standards.



If you’re like us and you’re tired of using 12+ apps for a result that doesn’t even get an enthusiastic “WOW!” from your clients… Or that doesn’t look gorgeous on mobile…



Slider Revolution will hand you everything you need for stunning responsive slides, carousels, web pages or full websites.

All rolled into ONE single powerful WordPress slider plugin.

Without writing code.